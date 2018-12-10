The company co-president said his doctors are optimistic by the prognosis of treatable lymphoma.

Blake Nordstrom, co-president of the Seattle-based retailer that bears his name, disclosed Monday he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Nordstrom, who leads the company with brothers Pete and Erik Nordstrom, told the company’s employees, customers and shareholders that his cancer is treatable and that he and his doctors “are optimistic and encouraged by my prognosis.”

In a note filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Blake, 57, said he expected to reduce his scheduled travel during the next few months as he begins treatment, but otherwise plans to continue working during the process.

Blake, the great-grandson of company founder John W. Nordstrom, is the company’s principal executive officer and a member of its board of directors. He has worked in the family business for more than 40 years.