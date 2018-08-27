The downtown location is slated to close later this year, a spokeswoman confirmed.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store in downtown Seattle is slated to close later this year, store employees have told shoppers in recent days.

A company spokeswoman said the lease for the location is ending but did not provide further details.

The store, No. 175 among more than 1,000 Bed Bath & Beyond locations, occupies the lower floors of a parking garage attached to the Securities Building on Virginia Street between Third and Fourth avenues, at the edge of the downtown retail core. The retail space is about 66,000 square feet on two levels of the 1929 garage, according to King County property records.

Clise Properties, the building owner, did not return requests for comment.

Like many retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond has been adjusting its physical stores to maintain their relevance in the era of online shopping and home delivery. It has plans to remodel some 40 stores this year and next, executives said during a recent financial presentation.

Despite a booming downtown Seattle residential population that has attracted other retailers, such as grocer PCC Community Markets, this location apparently no longer makes sense for Bed Bath & Beyond, which has at least 10 others within 25 miles. It also owns several other brands including Cost Plus World Market and One Kings Lane.