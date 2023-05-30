Bartell Drugs will close its Ballard location over an array of concerns including the store’s financial performance on June 8. The store is the second Seattle Bartell location to close in less than a year.

Rite Aid, which acquired Bartell in 2020, said the decision to close the Ballard store was based on factors “including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions” and store performance. Rite Aid didn’t elaborate on these factors, and said it will work on transferring prescriptions to avoid disruption of services.

The closing Ballard store, which opened in 2014, is located at 1500 N.W. Market St. — below the Urbana Apartments complex. Its customers have CVS, Walgreens and Safeway within a walking distance.

In September, Rite Aid closed a Bartell location in the Chinatown International District, stating similar factors. The September closure was the first time a Bartell location had closed since 2019, before Rite Aid’s $95 million acquisition in 2020. Rite Aid said Tuesday it currently does not have plans to close additional stores.

Bartell’s sale to Rite Aid has been marked by hiccups including low inventory and staffing issues. Bartell, a 133-year-old pharmacy chain, has at least 66 locations in the Seattle metropolitan area and is one of the oldest companies in Washington.

While Rite Aid didn’t specify crime as a factor for closure, Ballard businesses have been victims of crimes such as shoplifting and assault, leading to financial losses and employees feeling unsafe, according to a 2020 survey of 88 businesses that included Bartell.

This story will be updated.