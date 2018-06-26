Apple confirmed its new store in the shopping center will open on Saturday.

Apple will open a retail store in University Village on Saturday just a few steps from the site it has occupied since 2003, the company confirmed.

The stand-alone store sits on a former parking lot that separated the old Apple store from the Microsoft store.

Earlier plans filed with the city indicated that the ground-level building was likely to be an expanded outlet for the tech giant, but Apple only confirmed as much on Tuesday in anticipation of the weekend opening. Those plans describe a 11,600-square-foot building, including a basement. The retail space was expected to be about 6,321 square feet.

Apple has been redesigning and building stores to emphasize its instructional programs – classes and summer camps for kids to help people learn how to use the company’s software and devices.