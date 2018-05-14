A Safeway store in Greenwood and an Albertsons on Aurora Avenue North will close June 16.

Albertsons said late Monday it will close two unprofitable grocery stores in Seattle’s north end next month, citing increasing costs related to city of Seattle regulations implemented over the last three years.

A spokeswoman said the June 16 closures of a Safeway store in Greenwood and an Albertsons on Aurora Avenue North was not in response to the head tax passed Monday.

In 2014, Safeway and Albertsons merged under Albertsons’ parent company, AB Acquisition, a unit of an investor group led by New York private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.