LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A chain of Mexican restaurants has been accused of not paying employees minimum wage and overtime.
Court records say the U.S. Labor Department filed a complaint in federal court Wednesday naming the El Potrero restaurants in Lincoln and Kearney and the El Toro Mexican Restaurant locations in Hastings and Grand Island.
Alejandro Rodriguez is listed as their owner. Attempts to reach him Thursday were unsuccessful.
The civil lawsuit says that since at least May 1, 2015, the businesses have violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay employees at least $7.25 per hour and any overtime. The lawsuit also says the restaurants didn’t keep adequate hour and pay records.
Most Read Business Stories
- Not just an ‘Amazon tax’: Other Seattle businesses join head-tax fight
- Amazon paid $250 million in Washington state and local taxes in 2017, source says
- 'Hey, y'all, let's tax jobs' and other famous last words of Seattle politicians | Jon Talton
- How Seattle’s head tax would work
- New Seasons greeted by curious shoppers and protesters as it opens Ballard store
The department wants the businesses ordered to find any employees or former employees involved and pay them their back pay.