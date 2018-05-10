LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A chain of Mexican restaurants has been accused of not paying employees minimum wage and overtime.

Court records say the U.S. Labor Department filed a complaint in federal court Wednesday naming the El Potrero restaurants in Lincoln and Kearney and the El Toro Mexican Restaurant locations in Hastings and Grand Island.

Alejandro Rodriguez is listed as their owner. Attempts to reach him Thursday were unsuccessful.

The civil lawsuit says that since at least May 1, 2015, the businesses have violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay employees at least $7.25 per hour and any overtime. The lawsuit also says the restaurants didn’t keep adequate hour and pay records.

The department wants the businesses ordered to find any employees or former employees involved and pay them their back pay.