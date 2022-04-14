While most of Washington’s labor market has recovered from the pandemic, the restaurant business is still missing thousands of the jobs it had before COVID struck, and especially in the Seattle area.

As of March, Seattle-area eating establishments were down by more than 12,000 positions, or nearly 10%, versus levels in February 2020.

We’d like to understand why so many of the industry’s workers haven’t come back.

If you left a job as a cook, waiter or other position in a restaurant or bar for a job in another industry, what factors influenced your decision? Did other sectors pay better? Offer better schedules or other perks?

And if you stayed in the restaurant sector, or have since taken a restaurant job, what were some of your reasons? Are pay and benefits better now? Have working conditions improved?

You can use the form below to share your experience.