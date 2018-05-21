NEW YORK (AP) — The restaurant group co-owned by Mario Batali says it has been “actively negotiating” to buy out the celebrity chef facing sexual misconduct allegations.
The B&B Hospitality Group says Batali and partner Joe Bastianich have signed a letter of intent and final terms could be set by July 1.
The New York Police Department confirmed it’s investigating Batali after a woman told “60 Minutes” that Batali drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005.
Batali denies assaulting the woman.
Most Read Business Stories
- Zunum Aero’s hybrid-electric aircraft gets a launch customer
- NYPD probing allegations of sexual misconduct against Mario Batali
- Morning after on the jobs tax: Whether it comes fast or slow, Seattle will face a reckoning | Jon Talton
- Google’s file on me was big, but not as creepy as Facebook’s
- SEC goes after local penny-stock lawyer with a long record of dubious IPOs
B&B says it had been unaware of what it calls the “chilling” and “deeply disturbing” allegations.
Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire and cooking show in December after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.
He’s apologized for those encounters.
Batali’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.