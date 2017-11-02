BEIJING (AP) — Responding to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, a Chinese spokeswoman says the country never intentionally sought a trade surplus and that some frictions are inevitable.
Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. trade deficit with China was “through the roof,” calling it “so big and bad that it’s embarrassing saying what the number is.”
On Thursday, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China hopes to work out differences through negotiations to “ensure the sound and steady growth of bilateral trade and economic ties.”
Trump arrives in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit as part of a 10-day swing through Asia. Trade and market access for U.S. products are expected to be high on the agenda.
The U.S. ran up a $347 billion trade deficit with China last year.