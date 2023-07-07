Be it for food or travel, Seattleites are holding their purse strings tighter after inflation hit a four-decade high last year, according to a survey by leading financial services company Charles Schwab.

Nearly 90% of respondents said inflation has impacted their finances, which is slightly greater than the 86% of Americans overall and 87% of New Yorkers, according to Charles Schwab’s seventh annual Modern Wealth Survey. It examines how Americans think about saving, spending and investing.

Seattle residents said they are feeling the pinch when it comes to spending on basics. Nearly 60% reported spending more on food and groceries than they did at the beginning of 2022, while half said they are spending more on utilities like electricity, water and garbage collection. Over a third said they are spending more on transportation.

In the last three years, costs in the Seattle metro area climbed over 20%. The price growth is at least 5% higher than the rise recorded in other big cities, like New York or Los Angeles.

About 40% of survey respondents said living in Seattle “hurts” their ability to reach their financial goals as the overall “cost of living is too high.” Current economic conditions have led more than half of all residents to reduce the amount of money they save regularly, and nearly 40% say they have cut down on nonessential purchases and eating out.

Still, nearly a quarter of respondents said living in Seattle “helps” them achieve their financial goals and build their wealth. Overall, 71% are confident they will reach their financial goals.

These economic shifts should not deter Seattleites from financial planning, said Annie Liu, regional market executive at Charles Schwab.

“For investors who aren’t nearing retirement, it is important to ignore the noises in the system and really stick to their goals while practicing good portfolio hygiene — think more long term and not just the short term,” Liu said.

For those close to retirement, she advises tempering spending made costly by inflation: “Making some of those adjustments can result in a better long-term outcome.”

More than a third of respondents said the city has one of the best local economies in the country, and 41% reported feeling wealthy today. About 10% of those who currently don’t report feeling wealthy believe they are still on track to be wealthy in their lifetime.

“Higher costs and inflation are reducing the amount of money people are saving,” Liu said, “but along with inflation, the interest rate is now higher. … So I do think there are ways to maximize the cash you have and make those opportunities work for you.”

But the perception of what constitutes wealth is undergoing a transformation.

More Seattleites, and Americans in general, say a healthy work-life balance, enjoyment of experiences, health and good relationships with loved ones are indicators of wealth, according to the survey.

“A few years ago, pre-COVID, it was very heavily around, ‘How much am I making?'” Liu said. “But fast forward to a few years later, it’s not just about money anymore.”

“We found that it’s much more personal than the amount of wealth that they have in their account.”

The online survey of 500 Seattle residents aged 21 to 75 was conducted in March by Logica Research.