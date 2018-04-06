BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — The Washington County Planning Commission has recommended against construction of two chicken operations but backed four others.

The commission adjourned early Friday morning, following testimony Thursday night by people for or against the proposals.

The operations could house up to 190,000 chickens each at sites near Blair, Arlington or Telbasta and provide chickens to the Costco processing plant in Fremont, slated to open next year.

Opponents shared with commissioners their concerns about traffic, noise, pollution, disease and property values. Backers said the operations would bolster the local economy and aid local ownership.

The commissioners had moved the meeting to a county courtroom to accommodate the big crowd. Some people wore T-shirts emblazoned with two words: “Neighbors United.”

The final decisions will be made April 24 by the Board of Supervisors.