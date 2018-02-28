MADRID (AP) — Spanish energy company Repsol says cost reduction efforts, resumed production in Libya and rising market prices for crude boosted its earnings rise last year.
Repsol S.A. said Wednesday it posted net income of 2.121 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2017 — a 22 percent increase on the previous year and the highest in the last six years.
Its upstream operations, including exploration and production for oil and gas, posted a profit of 632 million euros, 12 times higher than in 2016. Profits from refining and retail operations came in at 1.88 billion euros, in line with previous years.
Production rose to 695,000 barrels a day, the highest in the last six years.
Most Read Stories
- Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in 1970s, AP says
- Liberals outnumber conservatives for first time in Washington state, Gallup poll shows | FYI Guy
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Seattle-area home market was nation’s hottest for 2017 — and cheaper areas from Bellingham to Spokane weren’t far behind
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
In early trading Wednesday on the Madrid stock exchange, Repsol shares were 0.77 percent higher at 14.32 euros.