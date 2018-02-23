TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting the country’s aviation organization has temporarily banned flights of all ATR-72 aircraft after a deadly crash that killed 65.
The official IRNA news agency reports that Iran’s Aviation Organization said Aseman Airlines ATR72-200 and ATR72-500 flights will be banned until further notice.
The statement reads: “In order to make sure of the improvement of this type of aircraft’s safety, it is necessary to stop their flights temporarily.”
An Aseman Airlines twin-engine turboprop ATR-72 used for short-distance regional flying went down Sunday in foggy weather. All on board Flight EP3704 were killed, including 59 passengers and six crew members.
Under decades of international sanctions, Iran’s commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly in recent years.