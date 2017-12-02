The technology publication Recode is reporting that Visa fired a high-profile executive for behavior that “violated” the credit card company’s policy.
Recode reported that Jim McCarthy’s departure was announced in an internal memo Friday.
As executive vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships, McCarthy handled Visa’s deals with technology giants such as Apple and Google.
The memo by Visa president Ryan McInerney said that they determined McCarthy had violated the company’s policy based on information that recently came to its attention.
Most Read Stories
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
The memo said Visa “cannot ignore behavior…that runs counter to our leadership principles and culture.” Recode reported the memo did not describe the allegations.
A Visa spokesman declined to comment to Recode. Visa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.