ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media are reporting that a lawyer for an American pastor at the center of a dispute between Turkey and the United States plans to petition Turkey’s highest court for his client’s release.
Turkey’s private DHA news agency quoted Ismail Cem Halavurt as saying he would file a Constitutional Court appeal Wednesday on behalf of Andrew Craig Brunson, who is under house arrest while his trial on spying and terror-related charges continues.
Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison, if he is convicted.
U.S President Donald Trump has demanded Brunson’s release. Amid the conflict, Trump in August doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports, which helped trigger a Turkish currency crisis.
Halavurt could not be reached for comment.