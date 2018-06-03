LONDON (AP) — A newspaper says British civil servants have warned of shortages of food, fuel and medicines within weeks if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a trade deal.

The Sunday Times says government officials have modeled three potential scenarios for a “no deal” Brexit — mild, severe and “Armageddon.”

It says under the “severe” scenario, the English port of Dover would “collapse on day one” and supermarkets and hospitals would soon run short of supplies.

Britain wants to strike a deal on future trade relations with the EU before it officially leaves the bloc on March 29, 2019, but officials are also drawing up plans for negotiations ending without an agreement.

The Department for Exiting the European Union rejected the downbeat scenario, saying “none of this would come to pass.”