WASHINGTON (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Donald Trump is going ahead with plans to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports.
The report comes after the White House invited Beijing to hold new talks on their tariff dispute. Last week the president told reporters such a move could come soon.
The Journal report cites unnamed people familiar with the matter who say the tariff level will likely be set at about 10 percent. That’s below the 25 percent announced earlier this year.
The two governments have imposed 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion of each other’s goods. Beijing has issued a list of $60 billion of American products for retaliation if Trump’s next tariff hike goes ahead.
Most Read Business Stories
- Bellevue IT firm ordered to pay employees $300,000 after violating H-1B visa rules
- Tempted to buy a new smartphone? Here’s how to save on an upgrade
- Bezos targets homeless families, under-served preschoolers with $2 billion fund, but details are few
- Washington state's first bust was staggering, with lessons for today | Jon Talton
- Deadly truck wrecks soar, but pleas for action ignored