SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A respected security blog is reporting that a flaw on the website of a major real estate title company exposed the bank account numbers and other sensitive information contained in 885 million files.

Krebs On Security says the data collected by First American Financial could have been viewed by anyone with a web browser until the company disabled the vulnerable site Friday. It’s unclear if any exposed information was scooped up by outsiders with criminal intentions.

First American didn’t respond to requests for comment. Krebs posted a statement from the Santa Ana, California, company saying it’s still evaluating how customers might be affected by the privacy lapse.

First American operates 800 offices in nine countries and generates $5.7 billion in annual revenue. Its stock slipped 2% in Friday’s extended trading.