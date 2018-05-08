OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A report from Oklahoma State University says wildfires that scorched western and northwestern parts of the state and killed two in April caused an estimated $26 million in damage to livestock, pastures, fences and buildings.
A news release says the estimate by Derrell Peel of the Cooperative Extension Service will likely change as a more information is gathered.
Calculations are based on preliminary losses of about 1,600 head of cattle and damage to more than 2,100 miles of fencing.
Peel says the calculations don’t include losses to vehicles, farming equipment, homes or other personal property and that the losses could cause long-lasting financial impacts to the ranchers involved. Livestock prices aren’t expected to be affected.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Facebook opening new AI lab in Seattle as it hires UW professor
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
- Starbucks’ $7 billion marketing deal with Nestle gives it cash for dividends, stock buybacks
- Musk's SpaceX is using a powerful rocket technology; NASA advisers say it could put lives at risk
Wildfires that burned from April 11-20 scorched 547 square miles (1417 sq. kilometers).