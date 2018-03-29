HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii hoteliers experienced growth across all key property performance measures in February, according to a report.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority released its Hawaii Hotel Performance Report on Wednesday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

The report said statewide occupancy grew nearly 2 percentage points year-over-year to 85.6 percent in February, while the average daily rate climbed 8 percent to $294 a night.

Those measures helped push revenue per available room up 10.5 percent year-over-year to $252 per night. Revenue per available room is considered by many in the industry to be the strongest measure of success, the Star-Advertiser reported.

Jennifer Chun, transportation authority director of tourism research, said all classes of hotel properties on all counties performed well.

“Wailea and the Kohala Coast stood out with exceptional growth in (revenue per available room) and (average daily rate), complemented by high rates of occupancy,” Chun said.

Hawaii island hotels led the state in February in revenue per available room, which rose nearly 19 percent year-over-year to $263.

February occupancy at Hawaii island hotel rose just over 2 percentage points year-over-year to 85.9 percent and average daily rate increased to $306, a 15 percent gain from the prior year.

Maui County hotels saw their revenue per available room rise 16 percent year-over-year to $355, the highest revenue per available room total of all the islands. Occupancy at Maui properties increased nearly 3 percentage points year-over-year to 82.7 percent, while the average daily rate rose just over 12 percent to $430.

February revenue per available room on Kauai rose just over 16 percent year-over-year to $256 per night. Occupancy stayed basically flat at 82.2 percent, while the average daily rate rose nearly 16 percent to $311.

Occupancy at Oahu hotels in February rose nearly 2 percentage points year-over-year to 87.4 percent. Revenue per available room increased nearly 4 percent year-over-year to $205 and the average daily rate grew nearly 2 percent year-over-year to $234.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com