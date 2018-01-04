NEW YORK (AP) — A news report says Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick plans to sell 29 percent of his stake in the ride-hailing service.

Bloomberg, citing unidentified sources, said Thursday the deal is part of a transaction with investors including Softbank Group Corp. and would bring Kalanick about $1.4 billion. It said Kalanick previously said he never had sold Uber shares.

Kalanick, who owns 10 percent of Uber, resigned as CEO last year following revelations of sexual harassment in the company, technological trickery designed to hinder regulators and a cover-up of a hacking attack that stole personal information of 57 million passengers and 600,000 drivers.

Bloomberg said Kalanick offered to sell up to half his stake but reduced that due to limits in the agreement between Uber and the buyers.