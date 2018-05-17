CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — An autopsy report says the three people who were killed in a tank battery explosion near Carlsbad last year died of fatal burns.
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports documents by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator released this week say the surface area of the bodies were 100-percent charred, exposing muscle, bones and internal organs.
Edgar Garcia, James Hernandez and Ronald Berheimer, all from Texas, died in a battery tank explosion near Carlsbad in far southeastern New Mexico in September 2017.
The report says the men were part of a welding team hired to “work on an oil tank.”
All three deaths were officially labeled accidental.
The explosion occurred on property leased by Texas-based Caza Operating LLC.
___
Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/