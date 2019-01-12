BEIJING (AP) — At least 19 miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in northern China, the government said Sunday.
Rescuers were looking for two miners who still are missing following the disaster Saturday in the northern city of Shenmu in Shaanxi province, the city government said in a statement.
Another 66 miners were rescued, the statement said.
The number of fatalities reported in cave-ins, explosions and other disasters in Chinese coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade but the industry still is the world’s deadliest.
