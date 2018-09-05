NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that CBS and its parent company National Amusements are in talks to settle pending litigation over who controls the broadcaster.
CBS and National Amusements, run by media mogul Shari Redstone, have been duking it out in court since May when CBS attempted to issue a special dividend that would strip National Amusements of its controlling stake in the media company.
According to the Journal, the settlement talks include CBS dropping the dividend. In exchange, National Amusements would agree not to push for a merger between CBS and Viacom, which it also controls. The trial had been set for early October.
The report cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter. National Amusements and CBS both declined to comment.
Most Read Business Stories
- No NFL team will sign Colin Kaepernick, but he's the new face of its official uniform supplier
- It is tempting to take Social Security at 62. You should wait.
- Who’s reinventing health benefits? One of the most hated companies in the U.S.
- Amazon opens third cashierless Go store in Seattle, this one in South Lake Union
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos donates $10 million to veteran-focused super PAC in first major political venture