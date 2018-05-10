WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says AT&T paid President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, $600,000 for advice on its proposed purchase of Time Warner shortly after Trump’s election.

The Washington Post revealed the link Thursday. Its report cited internal documents outlining why AT&T hired Cohen, who is being investigated by federal prosecutors for possible bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

AT&T had confirmed it hired Cohen after Trump was elected, but hadn’t publicly explained in detail its motives for the move. The company didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

The documents obtained by the Post said AT&T sought Cohen’s expertise about “long-term planning initiatives” as well more immediate concerns that included the Time Warner deal.

The Justice Department is now seeking to prevent AT&T from buying Time Warner.