U.S. airlines are getting better at many things except getting you to your destination on time.
They are losing fewer bags. Complaints are down.
And on the anniversary of a man getting dragged off a plane because a crew member needed his seat, airlines are bumping fewer passengers.
That’s the upshot of a report issued Monday by academics who analyze numbers compiled by the Transportation Department.
One of the researchers, Brent Bowen of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, says the industry is improving but many travelers remain frustrated by delays, surprises in the ticketing process, and other headaches.