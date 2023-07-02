When baseball’s faithful pour into Seattle for All-Star Week, which kicks off Friday, many will make the usual side trips — Space Needle, Pike Place Market and maybe the Underground Tour.

But if Seattle’s All-Star history is any guide, more than a few will find their way to a Renton mini-mall and an overstuffed sports reliquary known as DJ’s Sportscards.

The last time the All-Star circus came to Seattle, in 2001, Don Joss’ labyrinth of trading cards, bobbleheads, autographed balls and other memorabilia was a mob scene. The Mariners were on fire with a 63-24 record and four starters on the American League All-Star roster.

“Their cards were selling like crazy, especially Ichiro because he was a rookie that year,” says Joss, 52.

A repeat would be nice, especially given the uncertain climate for shops like his, which have endured booms, busts, online competition and now price inflation that Joss fears is making some customers balk.

Still, Joss, who is moving to a bigger space nearby in July, has high hopes for his business amid the All-Star festivities.

Advertising

True, the Mariners themselves won’t be quite the draw this time, with their sorry record and zero All-Star starters.

But Joss, who has traded sports memorabilia since he was a junior at Renton’s Hazen High School, is preparing for a big turnout, with added staff and promotional giveaways — because collectors of sports memorabilia aren’t like ordinary sports fans.

For starters, collectors don’t just treasure established stars on the hottest teams. They obsess about finding stars-to-be — prospects whose rookie-season cards on a struggling squad might be the next Topps 1952 Mickey Mantle and command millions at auction.

So the fans who flood the dozen-or-so Seattle-area card shops in the next two weeks will go for current Mariners headliners like Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, and rookie Bryce Miller. But they’ll also seek pre-rookies like Harry Ford, catcher on the M’s Everett farm club, the AquaSox, “who’s already got trading cards, and people snap them up,” Joss says.

And collectors collect not only cards but card-shop stops.

When traveling for business or pleasure, many collectors will scout out local card shops, and Joss expects a surge in out-of-towners as the first All-Star festivities kick off Friday.

Advertising

“I literally have people come see me before they go to their hotel,” he says.

Jake Johnson understands that calculating focus. The Salem, Ore., man was in town with his wife Rocio and son Jaden for a couple of M’s games and stopped by DJ’s after hearing about it for several years.

Whenever you have a chance to visit a new shop, “you want to come down and check everything out and see if there’s anything new,” says Johnson, who thinks the All-Star Game will “absolutely” be an occasion to add to the bobblehead collection in his man cave.

****

There is, arguably, a natural affinity between sports collectors and the All-Star Game.

The game appeals to die-hard baseball fans who are deeply loyal to their teams but maybe even more so to baseball itself, the institution, with its history and statistics and long, long tail of promotional artifacts.

For such aficionados, shops like DJ’s are hog heaven — if hogs wanted to wallow in a giant pool of every conceivable sports collectible.

Advertising

There are bobbleheads and team posters; individually encased autographed baseballs (Steve Garvey just $39.95); stacks of coffee table sports books and Sports Illustrated magazines; crates of sports-themed vinyl records (“Great Gridiron Marches and Other Favorites”); even mint-condition Wheaties boxes with ’80s-era sports stars on the front and the cereal still inside for $5 or $10.

But the main attraction is the sports cards.

Joss has at least a million of them in the shop and another 4 million in storage. He carries cards for all the major sports — even mixed martial arts and hydroplane racing — in package formats ranging from curated singles to retail packs in their original wrappers (brittle ribbon of gum included) to complete Topps 600-card sets. Vintages run from the late 1880s up to yesterday’s new card shipment.

Prices run the gamut. Joss’ most expensive sale was an autographed pre-rookie Mike Trout for $15,000. But collectors will also find substantially more affordable items, from a late-career Willie Mays for $25 to Hall of Famers in the four-for-$1 boxes to bins of loose cards that Joss and his staff just give away. “Nobody’s priced out,” he says.

Most of Joss’ vintage stock comes from collectors, or their heirs, looking to downsize or raise some cash. Joss is no shy buyer — he once paid $35,000 for a basement full of unopened sets, including sets with Upper Deck’s Ken Griffey Jr. rookie season card.

But a more typical deal involves someone’s prized childhood collection that often isn’t quite such a prize.

Cards will be creased, have rough corners or, frequently, be from eras that produced a lot of lower-value product.

Sponsored

During a break from sales, Joss steps out to the parking lot to appraise a cardboard box full of baseball cards. The seller, Gregg Cameron, says he collected most of them in the 1980s and 1990s when the card industry was booming.

But that’s the problem, Joss explains.

That same boom also flooded the card market, which created vast swathes of inventory that never gained much value.

“That’s probably worth about 100 bucks to me,” Joss says, gently, after looking through the box. And “a lot of that I’m going to give away,” he adds before suggesting Cameron might be better off putting it all on Craigslist for a few hundred dollars. Cameron says he’ll think about it and heads off.

It’s a bit of an All-Star moment, in a way. Joss credits the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle for helping rebuild interest in sports cards after the 1990s doldrums.

All-Star Events July 7: HBCU Swingman Classic at T-Mobile Park, 7 p.m. July 8: Futures game at T-Mobile Park, 4 p.m. July 9: MLB draft starts at Lumen Field July 10: Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, 5 p.m. July 11: All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, 5 p.m. More events here More

The game “really picked things up,” Joss says. “It’d be hard to know how much was the All-Star Game and how much was Ichiro and a 116-game-win season — but all that combined for a great lift at a time when the hobby was still kind of struggling.”

Advertising

Twenty-two years later, Joss thinks the hobby could use another lift.

Even before COVID-19, brick-and-mortar card shops faced stiff competition from online sellers; even some of the big card makers now sell directly to collectors, Joss says.

Shops have fought back, expanding into nonsport collectibles and holding in-store activities. DJ’s contains multitudes of Pokémon and Lego items and holds professional athlete autograph sessions, some of which have supported charities that have helped Joss and his wife, Amy, adopt numerous children in need.

The pandemic brought some relief. Sales jumped as stuck-at-home collectors rediscovered their old specimens just as card makers were struggling to produce new ones. The boom was one reason Joss is upgrading to a larger store on nearby Union Avenue, which will open July 10, one day before the All-Star Game. The current store’s last day is July 8.

But the pandemic boom also pushed up prices on new cards, and they remain so elevated that Joss worries it may blunt the zeal of returning fans.

Meanwhile, even as supplies of new cards have stabilized, supplies of older items are more complicated. Joss sees more people trying to sell vintage sports cards that appear to be stolen. “It’s definitely getting worse,” he says.

Advertising

Noncard memorabilia has also become more challenging.

Back in the day, collectors who kept an eye on stadium dumpsters often turned up treasures like broken bats, foul balls, signage — in one case, a dark blue Mariners’ 1995 AL West title banner salvaged from the Kingdome before it was imploded. It now hangs in Joss’ shop near the flat-screen TV showing M’s reruns.

These days, Joss says, stadiums are much savvier about keeping things like that to sell themselves. “There’s still plenty of supply,” he says. “You’re just not going to get it for free.”

****

With the game a ways away, it’s not clear what kind of an All-Star bump shops like Joss’ might see, or whether it truly won’t matter, sales-wise, that the Mariners may barely avoid sharing the basement with all those old Griffey and Ichiro cards.

But on this particular day, the signs look modestly hopeful. The shop is getting steadily busier as the afternoon wears on, including with first-time customers.

Near a shelf by the 1995 Mariners banner, Kevin Garren, 64, was looking at Kraken cards and rekindling an old enthusiasm.

The retired electrician had been an avid card collector until the 1990s, “when they flooded the market.” But a few weeks ago, Garren stumbled across a card show in a local mall and decided to try DJ’s — “and now I’m reeled right back in.”