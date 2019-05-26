SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature faces key decisions this week, including trying to reign in police use of force, prevent rent spikes, and alter labor laws affecting workers in the gig economy.

Friday is the deadline for the Assembly and Senate to pass or reject bills that originated in each chamber.

Among many bills facing key votes are measures that try to prevent exorbitant health care insurance increases and surprisingly high medical bills.

Another bill tries to safeguard California laws if President Donald Trump rolls back health, environmental and workplace safety protections.

Yet another would limit how companies can use data collected through smart speakers like Alexa and Echo.

The surviving bills will be considered by the opposing chamber before lawmakers adjourn in September.