DETROIT (AP) — Renovations are starting on two landmark downtown Detroit buildings that are home to a number of senior citizens.

More than 160 units in the Louis Kamper and Stevens buildings will remain affordable to senior citizens for at least the next 30 years through a commitment from the developer, the Roxbury Group, and Invest Detroit.

Residents will be able to remain in their apartments during the $18 million project which will include improvements to heating, cooling and electrical systems. Apartments and appliances also will be upgraded.

The 127-unit Louis Kamper Apartments opened in 1928 as the Industrial Bank Building. The 38-unit Stevens Apartments was built in 1901.

The buildings on Washington Boulevard were converted to housing in 1981.