SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A multimillion-dollar project to renovate Scottsdale Stadium is moving ahead as city staff members are putting out a request for proposals for the design and build phase.

The Scottsdale City Council recently approved $5 million for the design process to begin. That money will come from the city’s tourism development fund, which is supported by hotel bed tax revenues.

The renovations are expected to include improved seating and shade, additional viewing areas and expansions of the clubhouse, player training areas and special event spaces.

Construction costs could range from $40 million to $60 million, but all contracts will have to be approved by the City Council before work begins.

The stadium is the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants and hosts various other development leagues and community events.