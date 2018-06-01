RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno strip club and 166 dancers are suing the city for allegedly violating their civil rights by targeting them with undercover police stings.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported Friday that the lawsuit filed by Fantasy Girls and a group of anonymous dancers says the city also violated their rights by hiring a private investigator to spy on club operations.

It’s the latest development in an ongoing dispute over whether the city’s strip clubs should be forced to move out of downtown and into properly zoned industrial areas.

The club maintains the city is targeting female dancers for no other reason than because they dance topless, which courts have held is a First Amendment right. The club’s lawyer says the surveillance is scaring customers away.

Officials for the city attorney’s office didn’t have any immediate comment.

___

