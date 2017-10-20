RENO, Nev. (AP) — The longtime owner of a Reno car dealership and his wife are contributing $1 million toward the renovation of the University of Nevada’s baseball stadium.

The school announced Friday that Don and Toni Weir wrote the check for the project already underway at what now will be called Don Weir Field at Peccole (Puh-KOHL’-ee) Park.

Weir pitched for the Wolf Pack from 1967-69 and spent a season in the minor leagues after he was drafted by the Kansas City Royals. He bought the Reno Dodge dealership from his father in 1991.

Nevada Athletic Director Doug Knuth says the renovation includes a new synthetic playing surface and outfield fence, as well as a new clubhouse, coaching offices and state-of-the-art indoor batting and pitching facilities.