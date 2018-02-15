RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno City Council has approved development plans that could bring as many as 5,000 new housing units to an area north of the city suffering from a severe housing shortage.
The council voted 6-1 Wednesday night to amend the city’s master plan for the StoneGate master-planned community covering more than 2 square miles (5 sq. kilometers) in Cold Springs about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Reno.
Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus cast the lone dissenting vote. She cited concerns raised by local citizens worried about increased traffic, as well as increased demands on water supplies, stormwater infrastructure, police and fire officials.
Mayor Hillary Schieve (SHEE’-vee) has been a leading backer of the project in the works for years. She says it’s an important step toward addressing the city’s lack of affordable housing.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Amazon laying off corporate employees in rare cutback
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
- Mock draft roundup: Who will the Seahawks select at No. 18? Here's what the experts are saying