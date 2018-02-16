PARIS (AP) — French carmaker Renault says it had record profit and sales last year, boosting its shares and CEO Carlos Ghosn’s bid to keep his job.
Renault’s board cited the company’s “exceptional results” in recommending that shareholders extend Ghosn’s reign after his mandate expires in June. Ghosn has been the face and driving force for the alliance among Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi that claimed to be the world’s biggest car-seller in 2017.
Renault said Friday its revenue rose to 58.7 billion and net profit to 5.2 billion euros, notably thanks to resurgent European demand.
Ghosn said he didn’t think Nissan’s Japanese management would agree to French government demands for a closer alliance with Nissan.
Most Read Stories
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- Seattle not amused by green-pigs stunt by real-estate company
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- Florida gunman had extra ammo at school, fired for 3 minutes VIEW
- Dating do's and don'ts -- wisdom from Seattle bartenders
He named Thierry Bollore in a new deputy post, seen as a potential successor. Ghosn, 63, has headed Renault since 2005.