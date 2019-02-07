PARIS (AP) — Carmaker Renault has alerted French authorities to a 50,000-euro gift from the chateau of Versailles to its former chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn.
French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the chateau allowed Ghosn to host his wedding reception on its grounds in exchange for Renault’s donations to the Versailles estate, resplendent home to France’s last kings.
Renault said in a statement Thursday that a company investigation found that Ghosn personally benefited from “an exchange worth 50,000 euros in the framework of a philanthropic accord” with Versailles. Renault said it was alerting French judicial authorities.
French prosecutors and the Versailles chateau did not immediately comment.
Renault started investigating Ghosn’s past activities after he was arrested in November in Tokyo, where he has been charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.