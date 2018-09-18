LONDON (AP) — Google is teaming up with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to add the internet giant’s Android mobile operating system to the auto alliance’s dashboard media systems.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi said Tuesday that it’s entering into a technology partnership with Google to embed Android-based next-generation infotainment systems into millions of cars starting in 2021.

The deal means drivers will be able to access Google’s Maps navigation software, its voice-operated Assistant or others apps through the Google Play store without needing their phones.

It’s part of the group’s wider efforts to wirelessly connect cars to online “cloud-based systems,” allowing automakers to gather data, diagnose problems and update vehicle software remotely.

Android powers 80 percent of the world’s smartphones but the automaker said the system will also be compatible with devices running Apple’s mobile operating system and others.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is one of the world’s biggest automaking groups. It sold a combined 10.6 million vehicles last year and aims to raise that to 14 million by 2022.

Shares in navigation system maker TomTom plunged 25 percent to 6.38 euros on the Amsterdam stock exchange after the announcement as investors feared that the Dutch company’s sales would be hit hard by the decision.