JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Relax.
That’s the message South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has for anyone fretting about the nation’s plans for land reform, which drew a critical tweet from President Donald Trump last month.
Ramaphosa said Tuesday that “land grabs” won’t be allowed and that land redistribution designed to address racial inequities will be orderly.
He also says he doesn’t expect South Africa to be targeted by sanctions as it legally pursues land reform. Some South Africans have speculated that the United States might impose sanctions similar to those against neighboring Zimbabwe, where violent land seizures occurred years ago.
“Just relax,” Ramaphosa said. “This process will end up very well.”
Some groups in South Africa, however, worry about economic damage from the ruling party’s plans for the expropriation of land without compensation.