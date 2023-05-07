It seems like REI should be right at home in Portland.

For the city’s many outdoor enthusiasts, REI was a convenient place to pick a kayak, hiking shorts, park passes or bike parts.

So the news last month that REI would close its only Portland store early next year felt like a blow to the city for Harvey Rogers, a regular customer.

“It’s a significant fixture in this part of town,” said Rogers, who came in two Sundays ago to buy a new saddle for his bike. “When a big one pulls out, like REI, who has the financial resources to stick around, it does feel like it’s a disturbing sign of things to come.”

The outdoor retailer at 1405 N.W. Johnson St. has been a major presence through much of the Pearl District’s modern history. And its exit, which REI blamed primarily on theft and crime at the location, sounds an ominous note for a city that has struggled to catch its stride since the pandemic.

Downtown retailers were already facing enormous pressure from changing shopping habits, as shoppers increasingly turned to the internet. The coronavirus pandemic dealt another shock, sending office workers home — many for good — and sending tourism into a tailspin from which it still hasn’t recovered.

Advertising

Closures have already hit several downtown retailers, including Banana Republic, J. Crew, Ross and Rite-Aid, as well as beloved small businesses such as Margulis Jewelers, which had been a downtown Portland fixture for 90 years.

None of those closures, though, seemed to land as hard as REI’s announcement.

“They fill such a big space, and the store was such a magnet,” said Stan Penkin, president of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association. “That’s a space that’ll be very difficult to fill.”

Just over a week after REI announced plans to close its Pearl District store early 2024, the company said it would open a store in Prescott, Ariz., this fall.

Around the same time, the retailer reported a record $3.9 billion in sales in 2022. Even so, it lost $164.7 million in 2022, against earnings of $97.7 million the previous year, according to REI’s unaudited financial results. The company said its operating expenses rose 22.6% to $1.8 billion.

Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director of GlobalData Retail, a corporate analytics firm, said brick-and-mortar locations remain a relevant part of most retailers’ business strategy and that the vast majority of retail sales in the U.S. are made through in-person shopping.

Advertising

But many retailers are treading carefully amid economic uncertainty and are taking a harder look at which stores they want to keep.

“In this kind of environment where profits are under pressure, retailers really cannot afford to operate stores that aren’t generating revenue, or are costing too much overhead,” Saunders said. “So if a location is wrong, a retailer now is much more likely to take action and close a store down.”

That has led to high-profile closures from major retailers including Portland’s two Walmart stores, Nordstrom’s downtown San Francisco stores and Nike’s downtown Seattle store. (Some big chains are even worse off. Bed Bath & Beyond and discount retail chain Tuesday Morning are liquidating all their stores.)

Retailers’ trepidation may have proved especially ill-timed for the Pearl District store, which had a lease expiring next year. Along with theft, REI said it had been unable to reach an agreement with its landlord over addressing safety issues at the store and implementing other improvements.

REI has also generated headlines for a growing unionization effort in its stores across the nation — and for workers accusing the company of an aggressive anti-unionization response seemingly out of step with its co-op ethos.

Current and former employees said a union effort had been simmering at the Pearl District store since 2015, but staff there hadn’t filed for a union election. Two employees at the store, who declined to be named because they were directed by managers not to speak with reporters, told The Oregonian/OregonLive they had complaints about how the store was managed but didn’t think the unionization push was a primary reason for the closure.

Advertising

(A store in Eugene has filed for a vote on whether to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.)

The workers said turnover was high at the store in part because of unpredictable shift schedules and daily safety concerns over aggressive people in and outside of the store.

The employees said they thought that the inability to retain staff members on top of frequent shoplifting and disagreement with the store’s landlord contributed to the decision to close the location.

The company did not respond to questions for this story.

Debbie Thomas, Portland-based commercial real estate broker, said she worked on REI’s lease for the Pearl District store 20 years ago, when the outdoor retailer was relocating from its Jantzen Beach location that it had opened in 1976.

Thomas said REI saw a huge uptick in sales after moving to the Pearl.

Today, she worries the loss of a major retailer like REI could cause ripple effects. Smaller businesses could suffer from losing the draw of a major retailer and, if more businesses close, the resulting vacancies become less desirable. Real estate companies and banks might soon take notice, compounding the problem.

Sponsored

“When there’s vacancies, the area is more prone to vandalism, and potentially crime and squatters as well, especially when those buildings just remain derelict,” she said.

Thomas blames the lack of leadership at city government for REI’s exit plans from Portland and thinks that this should be a wake-up call for city leaders to prevent more businesses from leaving.

“When you see a closure like REI, I think the city should have been doing everything they could to keep a large retailer like that happily downtown,” Thomas said.

Andrew Fitzpatrick, director of economic development for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, said the city began working with REI’s Pearl District management and corporate executives last October following a string of public safety incidents that affected the store and its employees. That led to the installation of a surveillance trailer at the store’s loading dock and police retail theft patrols in the area.

And he said conversations between the city and REI are ongoing.

“REI is an important brand to the community and a symbol of the culture and activity here, so we’re not giving up on them,” Fitzpatrick said. “We hope we can work something out to have them stay.”

Advertising

Retailers, large and small, say retail theft is a growing problem in Portland, and that city officials have been slow to respond.

REI isn’t the only retailer to cite crime as a reason for shuttered stores. Nike closed its northeast Portland community store to public access, telling city officials the closure was due to shoplifting.

Greg Goodman, co-owner of Portland real estate company Downtown Development Group, said concerns over crime may have an outsized impact in the city’s core, where his company is among the largest land owners.

Empty shops, he said, have a snowball effect on downtown traffic: As more stores close, shoppers have fewer reasons to come downtown. Fewer businesses downtown also mean fewer jobs and workers trekking to the district.

The availability of retail and restaurant space for lease in downtown Portland is now roughly 7%, or three times higher than in 2019, according to data from the commercial real estate firm CoStar. That statistic doesn’t include the spaces where business owners are still paying rent but aren’t actually operating.

Meanwhile, pedestrian traffic has improved since it bottomed out early on in the pandemic, but with fewer office workers around and amid worries about crime, downtown still has a long way to go.

Advertising

Penkin, with the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, said it’s not all bad news for the neighborhood.

For example, he said, a new restaurant called Janken took over the space vacated when Bluehour restaurant closed during the pandemic after 20 years. And Jojo, a popular fried chicken food cart, opened a restaurant at the former Daily Cafe.

Allbirds, a San Francisco-based sustainable footwear brand, bought a building on Burnside last year to launch a new design and product hub in Portland. Hyphn, a Portland-based company specializing in workplace interior design, also bought a building last year in the Pearl District, moving its headquarters from Northeast Portland.

Jacob Suher, an assistant professor in marketing at Portland State’s Center for Retail Leadership, said that the city is still seeing signs of positive change. He pointed to the hotly anticipated opening of a Shake Shack burger restaurant near the Pearl District, marred a few days earlier by an inexplicably broken window.

“There was a lot of attention to the vandalism that occurred at Shake Shack,” Suher said, “and then there were long lines around the block when it opened.”