MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP) — A recreational vehicle maker is kicking off a more than $12 million expansion in northern Indiana.
The Elkhart Truth reports Forest City, Iowa-based Winnebago Industries held a groundbreaking Thursday in Middlebury on the Winnebago Towable Campus near its current facility. Officials say the expansion could bring up to 125 new jobs to the area by 2019.
Michael Happe, president and CEO of Winnebago Industries, says the company is “confident in the growth in this business. He says it’s a “fantastic opportunity for this business to expand its product line over time and continue to meet rising demand.”
Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com