WEST WENDOVER, Nev. (AP) — The legal sale of recreational marijuana on the Nevada-Utah line may not be banned after all.

The mayor of West Wendover, Nevada is using his veto power to put the question back on the table.

The City Council voted earlier to ban recreational pot sales in the town along U.S. Interstate 80 on the Utah line.

But Mayor Daniel Corona vetoed that decision Tuesday night, reopening the matter for debate. It wasn’t immediately clear when the city council might take the matter up again.

The council already has approved the sale of medical marijuana.

It granted a license for Deep Roots LLC to operate a medical pot dispensary in October.

Deep Roots is also seeking a permit for recreational sales. It already operates a recreational dispensary in Mesquite.