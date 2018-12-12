ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal says railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp. is moving its headquarters from Norfolk, Virginia, to Atlanta.

Records from Atlanta’s economic development authority indicate the company proposes construction of a new headquarters campus with 750,000 square feet (69,600 square meters) of office space in the city’s Midtown area.

The project would involve about 850 full-time workers relocating to Atlanta.

Deal announced the company’s plans Wednesday afternoon at the Georgia Capitol.

Norfolk Southern’s railroad subsidiary operates in 22 states and the District of Columbia, transporting freight that includes automotive and industrial products and coal.