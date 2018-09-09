GENEVA (AP) — In a record result for European soccer, top-tier clubs combined to make a first-time profit of 600 million euros ($694 million) last year.

UEFA says its research of 711 clubs’ financial accounts ending in 2017 showed they turned around a 300-million euro loss ($347 million) the previous year.

Their total revenue of 20.1 billion euros ($23.2 billion) extended a trend of annual rises at around 10 percent.

UEFA says 27 of 54 top-tier divisions were profitable, up from eight in 2011 when it began monitoring accounts of all clubs entering the Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says: “Thanks to Financial Fair Play, European football is healthier than ever before.

Ceferin says monitoring “provided the platform for clubs to control their costs and pay their debts.”

