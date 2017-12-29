A toddler bed that can collapse and entrap a child is among this week’s recalled consumer products. Other items include a mountain bike with a brake cable problem and a chair and bench set on which the stitching can loosen, posing a fall hazard.

Here’s a more detailed look:

TODDLER BEDS

DETAILS: This recall involves The Land of Nod’s Nook toddler beds. The toddler bed has a green and gray headboard with a gray footboard. “The Land of Nod”, “Made in Vietnam” and SKU number “404485” are printed on a label attached to toddler bed headboard and footboard.

WHY: The headboard can disconnect from the bed frame and fall onto the bed, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the headboard disconnecting from the frame and falling onto the bed, including one headboard that fell on a child. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 75.

FOR MORE: Call The Land of Nod at 800-933-9904 from 8:30 a. m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.landofnod.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information. They were sold at The Land of Nod stores nationwide and online from May 2015 through September 2017 for about $500.

PROPANE GAS

DETAILS: This recall involves under-odorized propane (LP) gas delivered to consumers’ storage tanks or sold at retail locations in portable cylinders (for use in recreational vehicles, barbeques, stoves and other appliances). Propane tanks that have been inspected for the level of odorant or have been refilled after November 2017 are not affected. The propane was distributed in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, delivered by various companies and sold by various retailers from April 2015 through October 2017.

WHY: The recalled propane may not contain sufficient levels of odorant to help alert consumers to a gas leak. Failure to detect leaking gas can present fire, explosion and thermal burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 45.7 million gallons.

FOR MORE: Call Western Gas toll-free at 833-444-1451 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at info@propaneawareness.com or online at www.propaneawareness.com.

MOUNTAIN BIKES

DETAILS: This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct and Pipeline mountain bicycles. The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors. The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube. The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay. The bikes were sold at Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

WHY: The brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,300 in the U.S. and 1,800 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at info@bikes.com or online at www.bikes.com and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.

CHAIR AND BENCH

DETAILS: This recall involves the IntimateRider chair and the RiderMate bench which are designed for the specialty mobility market, including people with disabilities. The chair and bench have a steel frame and come with a black cloth covering that fits over them. They fold for storage. The chair part number is (P/N7100), and the bench part number is (P/N 7150). The numbers can be found on the white label located on the frame. They were sold at The Veterans Administration in Richmond, Virginia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and St. Louis, Missouri and online at Indemedical.com, Vidacura.com, Access to Recreation.com, Sportaid.com, The Access Store.com, Austin Wheelchair Co.com and intimaterider.com from September 2017 through November 2017 for about $365 for the chair and $159 for the bench.

WHY: The stitching on the cloth cover can loosen, posing fall and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: There has been one report of failed stitching causing a person to fall, resulting in an ankle injury.

HOW MANY: About 100.

FOR MORE: Call HealthPostures at 800-277-1841 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at www.intimaterider.com and click on Recalls for more information, or email customerService@HealthPostures.com.