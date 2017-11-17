Thousands of self-balancing scooters, referred to as hoverboards, are being recalled this week because their batteries can overheat and explode. Other recalled consumer products include crossbows and lawn mowers.

Here’s a more detailed look:

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: Sonic Smart Wheels self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model number S-01 or SBW666SL printed on the bottom of the unit. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, green, red, white and yellow and have an “S” printed in the center of the wheel caps. They were sold at Dollar Mania stores in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana from August 2015 through December 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: One report of a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard catching fire in Louisiana in 2017 resulting in approximately $40,000 of property damage to a consumer’s home. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,000.

FOR MORE: Call Dollar Mania at 844-333-4457 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit Dollar Mania’s Facebook page for more information.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: Tech Drift self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards were sold in black and white at www.techdrift.com and www.amazon.com from December 2015 through April 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 100.

FOR MORE: Call Tech Drift at 800-491-0264 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or send email to techdriftmyk@gmail.com for more information.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: iLive self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards, with model numbers GSB56BC, GSB56RC, GSB65BUC, GSB56WC and GSB56GDC. The model number is printed on the bottom of the unit. “iLive” is printed in the center of the hoverboard’s top surface as well as underneath the top deck, facing the ground. The hoverboards were sold in black, red, white, blue and gold. Some units were sold with a black carrying case. They were sold at Ace Hardware and hh gregg stores nationwide, Heartland America catalogs and at AceHardware.com and hhgregg.com from April 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the hoverboards smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: One report of the battery pack overheating and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 8,700.

FOR MORE: Call DPI at 800-311-9263 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT or visit www.iliveelectronics.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: All iHoverspeed self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards were sold in black, blue, red and white and have “iHoverspeed” printed on the front. They were sold at Amazon.com, iHoverspeed.com and other online retailers from November 2015 to December 2015.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 900.

FOR MORE: Call Simplified Wireless at 833-220-1212 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or send email to simplifiedrecall@gmail.com.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: All Go Wheels self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. “Go Wheel” is printed in a circle on the middle of the unit where the sides connect. The “Go Wheel” identification will illuminate when the hoverboard is powered on. They were sold in black, white, red, blue, gold and pink.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: Four Star Imports has received one report of a self-balancing scooter/hoverboard overheating. There have been no reports of injuries or property damage.

HOW MANY: About 1,800.

FOR MORE: Call Four Star Imports at 800-780-5231 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT or online at www.villagemart.com and click on “Recall Notice.”

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: Certain Drone Nerds self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. They were sold in a variety of colors at Drone Nerds store in Aventura, Florida and at www.dronenerds.com from November 2015 through March 2016.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: 700.

FOR MORE: Call Drone Nerds at 888-785-7543 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, send email to hbrecall@gmail.com or visit www.dronenerds.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

SELF-BALANCING SCOOTERS

DETAILS: This recall involves Smart Balance Wheel self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards. They were sold in black, white, red, or blue at Salvage World stores in Hattiesburg, Mississippi from August 2016 through March 2017.

WHY: The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

INCIDENTS: One report of a battery pack catching fire and/or exploding in Mississippi in 2017, resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 700.

FOR MORE: Call Salvage World at 888-726-9603 from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.salvageworldllc.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

FIREWORKS

DETAILS: Toxic artillery rockets, Boom Box aerial shells and Detonator firecrackers. They were sold at Wholesale Fireworks stores in Wyoming from June 2017 through August 2017 for between $13 and $90. More details can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Wholesale-Fireworks-Recalls-Fireworks-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Standards-Explosion-and-Burn-Hazards

WHY: The recalled fireworks are overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standards for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater-than-expected explosion, posing burn and explosion hazards to consumers.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,700.

FOR MORE: Call Wholesale Fireworks at 855-534-3473 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT any day, or send email to wholesalefireworkscheyenne@yahoo.com.

RIDING LAWN MOWERS

DETAILS: Bush Hog Zero Turn Radius (ZTR) HDE riding lawn mowers sold in black with gray wheels and gray rollover protection structures. HDE is printed on the left side of the unit beneath the seat. The mowers were made on or before August 4, 2017. The manufacturing date is located on a plate on the right rear frame, underneath the fender. The 15-digit serial number includes the manufacture date in digits 9-11. Recalled mowers have a date code that represents the number of days since the beginning of the calendar year of 001 through 216 (January 1 through August 4). Mowers with a yellow bolt fastening the blade to the spindle have already been repaired.

WHY: The mower blade can separate from the spindle, posing a laceration hazard to the operator or bystanders.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of blade disengagement during product demonstrations. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 500.

FOR MORE: Call Bush Hog at 877-873-0145 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.bushhog.com and click “Safety Recall” for more information.

CROSSBOW

DETAILS: All FANG XT, FANG LT and THRIVE archery crossbows with serial numbers 2404285-2514039. The serial number is on the bottom of the trigger grip. The model number can be found on the product hang tag and on the box. The Fang XT and LT come in Mossy Oak Country & Skullworks 2 camo and muddy girl colors. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Kinsey’s Archery and other archery and hunting sporting goods stores nationwide and online at PSE-archery.com from October 2016 through August 2017. The Thrive comes in Mossy Oak Country. Models and numbers include Fang XT 01295CY and 01295S2; Fang LT 01303CY, 01303MG and 01303S2; Thrive 01312CY.

WHY: The crossbows can fire or discharge unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and to bystanders.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the crossbow firing unexpectedly. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 17,000.

FOR MORE: Call PSE at 800-477-7789 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.pse-archery.com and click on “Product Support” for more information. The Return Authorization Form can be used to submit a request for repair.

OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES

DETAILS: All 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail SE (Special Edition) and Wildcat Sport SE ROVs with winch solenoids installed as original equipment and winch accessory kits sold separately for use on 2014 through 2017Arctic Cat Wildcat Sport and Wildcat Trail ROVs. The ROVs have four wheels, side-by-side seating for two people, and have a black chassis. “Wildcat Trail” or “Wildcat Sport” is printed on each side of the vehicle. In addition, Special Edition ROVs have “SE” printed on each side. They were sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from February 2017 through August 2017 for about $17,000 for the ROVs with the winch accessory kits installed. The winch accessory kits were also sold separately from December 2013 through August 2017 for between $200 and $600.

WHY: The winch solenoid located under the operator seat can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: 49 reports of winch solenoid failure, with five resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 300 ROVs and 3,000 winch accessory kits in the U.S. In addition, 124 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.arcticcat.com and click on “Customer Care” and then click on “Product Recall” for more information.

FOOT WARMERS (SOLD WITH BEDS)

DETAILS: The foot warmer sold exclusively with Sleep Number 360 smart beds (models i7 and i10) when combined with a FlexFit 3 adjustable base. The beds were sold in the following sizes: TwinXL, Full, Queen, King, FlexTop King, Cal King, Split King, Split Cal King and FlexTop Cal King and were also provided for consumer research purposes to select consumers beginning in November 2016. They were sold at Sleep Number stores and online from April 2017 to August 2017.

WHY: The foot warmer under the mattress cover can short circuit and overheat, posing a burn hazard.

INCIDENTS: Six reports of the foot warmer overheating, including one report of a burn injury which did not require medical attention.

HOW MANY: About 11,900.

FOR MORE: Call Sleep Number at 800-318-4432 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, or visit www.sleepnumber.com/recall or www.sleepnumber.com and click on “Product Recall” for more information.