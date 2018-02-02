A Walgreens brand of pain cream is being recalled because the packaging is not child-resistant. Other recalled consumer products include faulty electric chain saws and infant bodysuits with snaps that pose a choking hazard.

Here’s a more detailed look:

PAIN CREAM

DETAILS: The recalled Well at Walgreens Pain and Itch Relief Cream tube and packaging are orange with a purple stripe with “Maximum Strength,” ”Pain and Itch Relief Cream 4% Lidocaine” and “NET WT 2 OZ (56.7 grams)” printed in white on the front. The Well at Walgreens logo is located on the front upper right corner. The packaging contains the UPC bar code 3 11917 18962 8 on the back. They were sold at Walgreens stores nationwide and at www.walgreens.com from March 2017 through November 2017.

WHY: The packaging is not child-resistant as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The pain and itch relief cream contains lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 74,000.

FOR MORE: Call Natureplex at 866-323-0107 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.natureplex.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

ELECTRIC CHAINSAWS

DETAILS: Greenworks, Kobalt and Snapper brands of cordless electric chain saws. The recalled chain saws have a 16 or 18-inch saw and an 80 or 82-volt lithium ion battery. “GreenworksPro,” ”Greenworks Commercial,” ”Kobalt,” or “Snapper” is printed on the saw blade. The model number and item number (if applicable) are printed at the top of the warning label underneath the chain saw switch handle. They were sold at Lowe’s and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from January 2015 through October 2017.

WHY: The chain brake guard in the cordless electric chain saw can fail and allow the chain saw to continue operating, posing an injury hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: 48,100 in the U.S. and about 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Hongkong Sun Rise Trading at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday through Sunday or visit www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

INFANT BODYSUITS

DETAILS: Alstyle infant bodysuits. The 100-percent cotton, short-sleeved bodysuits were sold in black, blue, pink and white. They have a lap shoulder construction with three-snap closure at the crotch. The bodysuits were sold in sizes 6M, 12M and 18M. “Alstyle” and “Made in Mexico” are printed on the neck label and “CAT – # – J” is printed on a white label sewn into the left inside seam. They were sold at wholesale and screen printers nationwide and at www.alstyle.com from August 2015 through September 2017.

WHY: The snaps at the crotch can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

INCIDENTS: One report of snaps detaching from the bodysuit. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 194,500 in the U.S and about 103,100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Alstyle at 877-562-1499 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.alstyle.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

SPACE HEATERS

DETAILS: Vornado Sunny CS (cribside) model EH1-0090 electric space heaters. They were sold in white with an accent of melon and gray colors. “Vornadobaby” is printed on the side of the heater. The Vornado logo is printed on the front center of the unit. The model/type “SUNNY CS EH1-0090” and serial number are printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap. The recalled heaters have the numbers 1 and 7 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number (XXX17-XXXXXX). They were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and other stores nationwide and at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from October 2017 through December 2017.

WHY: A broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 5,000 in the U.S. and about 100 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Vornado at 844-205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit www.vornado.com and click on the recall graphic in the lower right corner of the home page for more information.

CANISTER LIGHT KITS

DETAILS: SYLVANIA RT56HO 900 lumen recessed canister light kits with Batch 0 following a five digit code, for example 75137-0, printed on the back of the white rim and on the product’s packaging. The recalled canister lights were sold to industrial and commercial distributors between June 2015 and October 2016. They include model numbers 75137-0, 75138-0, 75139-0, and 75140-0.

WHY: The recalled recessed canister light kits can short circuit, posing a shock and electrocution hazard when consumers try to troubleshoot flickering lights

INCIDENTS: Three reports of consumers being shocked by the recalled canister lights. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 45,000 in the U.S. and about 11,000 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call LEDVANCE at 800-654-0089 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or www.SYLVANIA.com and click on “Legal” and then “Recalls” for more information.

TRACTORS

DETAILS: John Deere model 2025R compact utility tractors. They are green and yellow with “John Deere” and the model number located on the hood. The serial number is located on the right side of the frame by the front right tire. The serial numbers of the affected tractors are within the following range: 1LV2025R×HJ100101 – 101005. They were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from July 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The brakes can fail, posing crash and injury hazards.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 600 in the U.S. and 5 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Deere & Co. at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or visit www.deere.com and select “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under “Services & Support” for more information.

RIDING MOWERS

DETAILS: John Deere model Z335M, Z345M, Z345R, Z355R, and Z375R residential ZTrak riding mowers sold at John Deere dealers and on HomeDepot.com from August 2017 through December 2017. The model number and “John Deere” are printed on the front of the green and yellow colored riding lawn mowers. The serial number begins with 1GX and is printed on the rear frame of the machine near the engine. Details on the serial numbers and ranges can be found at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/John-Deere-Recalls-ZTrak-Riding-Mowers-Due-to-Laceration-Hazard-Recall-Alert

WHY: The mower’s blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat, posing a laceration risk to the user or bystander.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,700 in the U.S and 18 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Deere & Co. at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET or visit www.deere.com and click on “Product Recall Information” on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.

BLINDS

DETAILS: Custom-made Luminette privacy sheer blinds and other branded and generic sheer blinds with the combination wand cord sold in white. The Hunter Douglas logo is printed on the end of the wand of the Luminette brand sheer blinds. The alternative brand and generic sheers do not have a logo. The cord/wand is unique to this product. They were sold at Budget Blinds, Hunter Douglas dealers, JC Penney and Lowes stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017. The product was also sold under the following other brands and names: Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers, Alta Shadings, Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings, Comfortex Vertical Sheer Shadings, Luxaflex, MyBlinds Shadings, Smith & Noble, Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House, or Matisse, and Vista Shadings.

WHY: The cord restraints on the combination wand/cord of the sheer blinds can break, posing a strangulation hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: 11 reports of broken or cracked cord restraints. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 550 in the U.S. and 60 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Hunter Douglas at 800-997-2389 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.hunterdouglas.com and click on “Child Safety” at the bottom of the page for more information.