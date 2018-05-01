GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Two bank names are becoming one along the Gulf Coast, as Hancock and Whitney are becoming Hancock Whitney.

What’s becoming Hancock Whitney Corp. has a new logo , and CEO John Hairston says workers will start changing the sign today on the company’s Gulfport headquarters.

The bank has operated as Whitney in Louisiana and Texas and Hancock in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, since Hancock took over Whitney in 2011.

Hairston says the change will help people would understand the bank’s reach and let customers know they can bank all along the Gulf Coast.

The transition officially takes place May 25, the 100th anniversary of Hancock’s sale of a previous Louisiana subsidiary to Whitney.

The company remains headquartered in Gulfport and the bank continues operating under a Mississippi state charter.