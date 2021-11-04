Zillow will lay off 71 employees in Washington and Arizona as part of the initial fallout from its failed home-flipping business. Hundreds more layoffs are expected in coming months.

The Seattle-based company said this week it planned to close down its Zillow Offers division, in which Zillow itself bought and then resold homes in select American cities, and lay off a quarter of its workforce. The company said Tuesday the “wind-down” will happen over “several quarters.”

According to notices filed Thursday, Zillow will lay off 47 people in Washington effective Jan. 3. Another 24 people will be laid off in Arizona. (The notice in Arizona does not specify when the layoffs take effect.)

The company now employees about 6,400 people, 2,300 of them in Washington state. After the pandemic began, the company allowed most employees to work remotely indefinitely.

Zillow’s announcement this week came as the company is sitting on thousands of homes it may now have to sell at a loss after misjudging the costs of flipping homes in a historically hot, but recently cooling, housing market.

CEO Rich Barton said in an earnings call this week, “Fundamentally, we have been unable to predict future pricing of homes to a level of accuracy that makes this a safe business to be in.”

Zillow shares plunged 23% the day after the announcement.

Although Zillow is known mostly to the public for its browsable home listings, the company has an array of other endeavors, from selling leads to real estate agents to offering mortgage lending.

Zillow Offers was the company’s bet on iBuying, an increasingly common algorithm-driven practice similar to house-flipping. Zillow Offers did not buy and sell houses in Seattle, but it operated in Portland, Denver, Los Angeles and Phoenix, among other cities.

Zillow’s Seattle-based rival Redfin has been flipping homes in Seattle with its own iBuying division, RedfinNow.

Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman said in an earnings call Thursday the company will continue its house-flipping operations and expects to make an unspecified “average gross profit” on homes sold by RedfinNow.

However, because of supply-chain issues and labor shortages, RedfinNow is taking nine days longer to prepare houses for resale, which will lower the company’s profit margins, he said.

Redfin reported third quarter revenue of $540 million, up 128% from a year earlier. The company’s net loss of $18.9 million was down from $34.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Kelman said Redfin expects the iBuying trend to continue but has approached it cautiously.

“We think many people before listing their house are going to wonder what they could get in a cash offer,” he said. “I think the challenge with iBuying is just not to overreact. It isn’t the end all, be all, the future of real estate.”

Redfin’s flipping operation is so far much smaller than Zillow’s. RedfinNow sold 388 homes in the third quarter of this year, compared to 3,032 at Zillow Offers.