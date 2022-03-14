Leaders of Seattle-based Zillow face another lawsuit in federal court related to the closure of the company’s house-flipping operation, Zillow Offers.

Attorneys for shareholder Leah Rosenfeld filed a complaint Thursday alleging, among other things, that Zillow’s board of directors “utterly failed to implement and maintain adequate internal controls and corporate governance practices critical to the Company’s success in pivoting from operating as a pure digital platform to competing in the highly competitive iBuying space.” (iBuying is an algorithm-driven form of house-flipping.)

Zillow announced in November it would shutter Zillow Offers after acknowledging the company had been unable to accurately predict future home prices for the business. Share prices tumbled afterward, and shareholders have sued because of their losses.

The latest filing is a stockholder derivative complaint, in which a shareholder can sue on behalf of the company whose stock they hold. The complaint names members of Zillow’s board of directors and seeks damages to be awarded to Zillow as well as reforms to the company’s internal control systems.

The suit isn’t the first fallout from the closure. Three other shareholder lawsuits against Zillow have been consolidated in federal court.

Zillow declined to comment Monday, other than to say it was reviewing the lawsuit.