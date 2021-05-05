As experts in philanthropy, finance, technology and global health scramble to predict what the divorce of Melinda and Bill Gates could mean for their industries, others are wondering: Who will get their lakefront estate in the Seattle suburbs, which is valued at upward of $131 million? And will the public finally get a peek inside?

The couple, worth an estimated $124 billion according to Forbes, announced their split in a joint statement posted to their social media profiles Monday. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, of which they are co-chairs, said that nothing will change in its organizational structure.

But their 66,000-square-foot home on the shore of Lake Washington in Medina is another matter. The sprawling complex — which, at the time of a 1995 New York Times story, included a spa, a 60-foot pool, a gym paneled with stone from a mountain peak in the Pacific Northwest, a trampoline room, and a stream for salmon, trout and other fish — got the nickname Xanadu 2.0 from Gates’ biographers.

The details of the waterfront compound have been kept incredibly private by the Gates family — so much so that a tour of the property went for $35,000 at a charity auction in 2009, according to TechCrunch.

The Gateses own multiple other parcels of land surrounding the main property, according to public records, so walking by to catch a glimpse is out of the question.

But an intern for Microsoft who made it inside in 2007 was allowed to write about the visit on the company’s blog. According to his account, the house is built out of “orangey wood” and the sand on the beach is imported from Hawaii. The wood is Douglas fir; the origin of the sand, unconfirmed. (“Going down Bill’s driveway is like arriving at Jurassic Park,” the intern wrote. “The landscaping is just insane.”)

Other known details about the house are that it was divided into pavilions that were terraced into a 170-foot hill and that it was designed by architects James Cutler and Peter Bohlin. Bohlin’s firm later designed the famous Apple cube at the company’s store on Fifth Avenue in New York.

And, Melinda Gates once said that the mansion caused her to have a “mini sort of personal crisis.”

Bill Gates was already working on his dream home before marrying Melinda Gates in 1994. But construction was halted when she arrived on the scene. The place was “a bachelor’s dream and a bride’s nightmare,” according to a 2008 profile of Melinda Gates in Fortune magazine, with “enough software and high-tech displays to make a newlywed feel as though she were living inside a video game.”

After six months of discussions about whether the entire project should be scrapped, Melinda Gates decided to influence further construction by incorporating her preferences — and insisted on making the place a home for a family and not a lone tech wizard. To that end, she hired interior designer Thierry Despont, who has been the creative mind behind the restoration of famous interiors like the Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel in New York and the Ritz in Paris.

Still, Bill Gates made big promises about the house’s technological powers in his 1995 book, “The Road Ahead.” He described his vision of a smart home where guests would be given badges that would communicate with sensors around the house. As they moved through the rooms, lights would dim or brighten, music would play and the temperature would automatically adjust to their preference. It’s not clear whether these plans panned out.

Another aspect of Bill Gates’ vision was to turn the walls into video screens where he would be able to display digitized works of art. As the house was being built, Gates began to purchase the electronic rights to world-famous pieces from museums like the National Gallery in London through a company called Interactive Home Systems.

These acquisitions were part of an entrepreneurial experiment: Gates imagined that in the future, other people would be able to decorate their homes with digitized artworks just like he was attempting to do. His vision didn’t come to fruition. (Interactive Home Systems became Corbis, a rich photography archive, which later sold its image and licensing division to a Chinese company.)

Despite the changes she made to the couple’s home, Melinda Gates recently expressed misgivings about continuing to live there.

“We won’t have that house forever,” she told The Times in 2019. “I’m actually really looking forward to the day that Bill and I live in a 1,500-square-foot house.”