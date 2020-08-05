Since June, weekly sales of homes in 23 Washington counties tracked by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service have been running ahead of last year’s levels.

But new listings of homes for sale were not, for the most part; they were mostly lower than last year. That posed the potential for an imbalance that would push home prices even higher.

In recent weeks, however, the level of new listings has exceeded last year’s, paralleling the year-over-year difference in weekly sales.